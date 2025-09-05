LSD May Ease Anxiety Symptoms for Months, Study Finds

Key TakeawaysA single LSD dose eased anxiety symptoms for up to three months65% of patients improved; nearly 50% went into remissionLarger trials are planned before possible federal approval.FRIDAY, Sept. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A single dose of LSD eased anxiety symptoms for many folks and the benefits lasted up to three months, a new study reports.The findings were published Sept. 4 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Researchers tested several doses of LSD in nearly 200 patients with moderate-to-severe anxiety. At four weeks, patients receiving the two highest doses had significantly lower anxiety scores compared to those given smaller doses or a placebo, The Associated Press reported.By 12 weeks, the effects were still strong: 65% of patients taking the most effective dose (100 milligrams) continued to see improvements, and nearly half were considered to be in remission, according to the study.“It’s possible that some people may need re-treatment,” said lead author Dr. Maurizio Fava, psychiatrist-in-chief at Mass General Brigham Hospital in Boston. Fava is an adviser to MindMed, the company developing the drug.“How many retreatments, we don’t know yet," Fava said, "But the long-lasting effect is quite significant.”Unlike many psychedelic studies, which combine treatment with hours of talk therapy, this trial solely tested LSD under professional supervision. Researchers say this approach makes it easier to understand whether the drug itself provides the benefit.Still, the study had some limitations. Most patients correctly guessed whether they had taken LSD or a placebo. That undercuts the "blinding" considered key to objectively establishing treatment benefits. Blinding means patients don’t know what drug they are being given. Many participants also dropped out early, narrowing the final data set, The Associated Press said.Common side effects included hallucinations, nausea and headaches. MindMed is now conducting two larger late-stage trials that will track patients for a longer period. If results hold, the company plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.“LSD was right there in front of everybody, but MindMed is the first company that actually decided to evaluate it,” Fava said.Interest in psychedelics has grown in recent years, with research exploring potential treatments for depression, anxiety and PTSD. The FDA has granted “breakthrough therapy” status to several psychedelic compounds, including psilocybin, MDMA and now LSD, The Associated Press said.Generalized anxiety disorder affects nearly 3% of U.S. adults, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Current treatments include psychotherapy, antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications.More informationThe U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has more on LSD.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Sept. 4, 2025 .What This Means For YouLSD is not yet approved as a treatment, but researchers are studying its potential for providing long-lasting relief from anxiety..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter