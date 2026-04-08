More Drugmakers Join TrumpRx

Key TakeawaysTwo more drugmakers have joined President Donald Trump's discount drug programOne drug's price will drop from nearly $7,000 to $950The discounts are mainly for uninsured individuals.WEDNESDAY, April 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Drug companies AbbVie and Genentech will start selling medications at lower prices through the White House’s "TrumpRx" website.They are the 10th and 11th companies to join the program.AbbVie will offer its arthritis drug Humira at a steep discount.The medication, which is also used to treat Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, can cost more than $6,900 for people without insurance.Through the program, the price will drop to about $950, a roughly 86% discount, a White House official told CBS News.Genentech will sell its flu treatment Xofluza for about $50, down from $168.The discounted prices are available only for cash-paying patients — those without insurance or whose insurer doesn’t cover a medication.Patients who have insurance usually pay less than the full list price, CBS News said.The program is based on "most-favored-nation" pricing agreements, which aim to match U.S. drug prices to the lower prices seen in other countries.The White House says it is working to expand the program so people with government insurance can use their copays on the TrumpRx site.Congress has not approved those changes just yet, CBS News noted.Another company, Amgen, is also expanding its TrumpRx offerings to include the arthritis drug Enbrel and psoriasis drug Otezla.The site now lists more than 61 discounted medications, up from about 40 when it launched in February, CBS News reported.More informationBrowse the full list of medications offered by TrumpRx.SOURCE: CBS News, April 6, 2026.What This Means For YouSome drugs may be cheaper, especially for those without insurance..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter