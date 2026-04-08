Drug Center

More Drugmakers Join TrumpRx

The site now lists more than 61 discounted medications, up from about 40 when it launched in February
A screen grab of the TrumpRx homepage.
A screen grab of the TrumpRx homepage.https://trumprx.gov/
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