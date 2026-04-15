Drug Center

New Weight Loss Pill Gets Approval But FDA Seeks More Safety Data

The drug uses a new ingredient, so long-term safety data is limited
Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.
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