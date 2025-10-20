Drug Center

Trump Announces Lower-Cost Fertility Drug Deal With EMD Serono

GONAL-F helps stimulate ovulation and will soon be available at a discount through TrumpRx, a federal website set to launch in 2026
Embryologists with liquid Nitrogen bank containing sperm and eggs samples. High tech laboratory equipment used in the in vitro fertilization process. IVF treatment. Artificial insemination clinic
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Pregnancy
IVF

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com