Trump Announces Major Price Cut for Ozempic, Wegovy and Similar Drugs

Key TakeawaysOzempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and similar drugs may drop to $245 to $350 a month for eligible peopleThe pricing applies to Medicare, Medicaid and a program launching later this year called TrumpRxAbout 10% of Medicare patients are expected to qualify for the new lower prices.FRIDAY, Nov. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Two major drugmakers will slash the price of popular weight loss medications for some Americans, including people on Medicare and Medicaid, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.The deal involves Eli Lilly, which makes Zepbound and Mounjaro, and Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy.The drugs, known as GLP-1 medications, now cost as much as $1,350 a month. Under the agreement, eligible patients will pay around $245 to $350 per month, the administration said."Today, I'm thrilled to announce that the two world's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight loss drug — I call it the fat drug, remember — at drastic discounts," Trump said during an Oval Office event.The discount will also apply to people who buy the medications through a website called TrumpRx, which is expected to launch later this year. Users will be able to buy prescriptions directly from drug companies without using insurance.U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the deal took "months and months" of negotiations, CBS News reported.Officials said the lower prices will first apply to people who meet medical criteria, including Medicare patients with obesity paired with conditions like diabetes or kidney disease.The administration estimates about 10% of Medicare patients will qualify and the change could save $170 billion over time by lowering obesity-related health problems such as stroke and heart disease.About 40% of U.S. adults are considered obese, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The pricing changes for Medicare are expected to begin by mid-2026, while Medicaid discounts will depend on whether states choose to participate."This is not about losing weight — this is about making America healthy again," another official said on a call to brief reporters. "This is about preventing strokes, this is about preventing end-stage renal disease. So, given that, we are constraining the access for patients that will benefit clinically from it."The event ended abruptly when a guest fainted in the Oval Office, CBS News reported. A White House spokesperson later said the person, an Eli Lilly guest, was treated quickly and is now "OK."SOURCE: CBS News, Nov. 6, 2025.