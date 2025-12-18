Trump Calls Fentanyl a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Key TakeawaysThe president has labeled fentanyl a weapon of mass destructionMany experts say the real driver of fentanyl deaths is addiction, not drug cartelsExperts say the move is unlikely to reduce overdoses.THURSDAY, Dec. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring the street drug fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction.The order, signed Dec. 15, said fentanyl production and trafficking threaten U.S. national security and fuel crime at home and overseas. Speaking at the White House, Trump compared fentanyl deaths to casualties from major wars."Two to three hundred thousand people die every year, that we know of, so we're formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction," Trump said.But federal data tells a different story.Fentanyl was linked to an estimated 48,000 U.S. deaths last year, down 27% drop from the year before, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).What's more, drug policy experts question whether fentanyl fits the definition of a weapon of mass destruction.Only one incident worldwide of using fentanyl as such a weapon has been documented — in 2002, when Russia weaponized it in gas form."It is not evident that there is any basis or need for, or net benefit to, officially designating fentanyl compounds as weapons of mass destruction," a 2019 report from the National Defense University’s Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction concluded.Doctors and researchers say the real driver of fentanyl deaths is addiction, not deliberate weaponization by drug cartels."I don't know how you can equate smugglers meeting market demand and selling something illegal to someone who wants to buy it as an act of war," Dr. Jeffrey Singer, a physician and drug policy expert at the Cato Institute, a public policy think tank in Washington, D.C., told NPR.The executive order is part of a wider shift toward a more aggressive drug strategy. The administration has authorized military strikes on suspected drug boats and reclassified some cartels as terrorist groups.So far this year, the U.S. military has carried out at least 26 attacks on suspected drug-running boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 99 people, according to PBS.During a recent speech, Trump said the strikes save lives."Every boat that gets hit, we save 25,000 American lives, and when you view it that way, you don't mind," Trump said.Many experts disagree."Killing a drug mule has minimal effect on the flow of drugs, or the systems of criminal organizations," said Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert on drug trafficking at the Brookings Institution, a public policy research organization.She also noted that fentanyl, which causes most U.S. overdose deaths, is not produced in Venezuela and is not typically smuggled by boat."Whatever actions are taken in the Caribbean have no effect on fentanyl," Felbab-Brown said.Singer agreed."All we're doing is making the cartels come up with more potent and powerful forms of drugs to smuggle," he added.Despite those concerns, the administration’s new national security strategy calls for using lethal force against what it labels “narco-terrorists,” replacing what it describes as a failed law-enforcement-only strategy.Overdose deaths in the U.S. have actually been declining since at least 2023, with about 76,000 deaths recorded over the most recent 12-month period, according to CDC data.Cocaine — which is mainly trafficked through the Caribbean — accounted for about 22,000 deaths in 2024, also down from the year before.Some conservative policy groups support the president’s latest move."We now need drastic action," Andrés Martínez-Fernández, a national security expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation, who praised the administration for treating drug cartels as national security threats.Others say the message is weakened by Trump’s past pardons of convicted traffickers and gang leaders."I find it really difficult to understand. There is no steady principled focus on counter-narcotics policy," Felbab-Brown said.More informationThe National Institute on Drug Abuse has more on fentanyl.SOURCES: NPR, Dec. 15, 2025; PBS, Dec. 17, 2025.What This Means For YouExperts say fighting addiction rather than using military force is key to reducing fentanyl deaths..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter