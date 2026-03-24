Drug Center

TrumpRx Adds Diabetes, COPD Drugs at Steep Discounts

Prices dropped from hundreds to as low as $35 to $55
A screen grab of the TrumpRx homepage.
A screen grab of the TrumpRx homepage.https://trumprx.gov/
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