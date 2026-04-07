U.S. Plans Tariffs up to 100% on Some Brand-Name Drugs

Key TakeawaysTariffs could reach 100% on some drugsTo avoid them? Companies can invest in the U.S.Experts warn that pharmaceutical costs could rise.TUESDAY, April 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The United States is planning new tariffs on some name-brand medicines.The move could affect drug prices and how medicines are made.Officials say tariffs could reach as high as 100% on certain imported drugs that are still under patent protection.But many companies may be able to avoid those higher costs.The Trump administration proposes that drugmakers who do not invest in U.S. manufacturing or agree to lower their prices could face the highest tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported.Companies that commit to building factories in the U.S. could see their tariffs drop to 20%.If they also agree to match U.S. prices to the lowest prices they offer in other developed countries — also known as “most favored nation” pricing — tariffs could fall to zero.Officials say the tariffs will take effect in about 120 days, giving large companies time to respond. Smaller companies will have 180 days.Most big drugmakers have already agreed to the pricing deals.Officials said they do not expect many companies to end up paying the full 100% tariff.In addition to the European Union, countries such as Japan, South Korea and Switzerland would face tariffs of about 15%, while the United Kingdom’s would be 10%, The Wall Street Journal said.Generic drugs are not included in the plan.The administration says the goal is to bring more drug manufacturing back to the U.S. and lower prices.The tariffs would be issued under a law tied to national security.One critic warned this could have downsides, though."Tariffs on cutting-edge medicines will increase costs and could jeopardize billions in U.S. investments announced in the last year," Stephen Ubl, president of the drug industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, told The Wall Street Journal.More informationRead the full statement on the proposed tariffs from The White House.SOURCE: The Wall Street Journal, April 2, 2026.What This Means For YouDrug prices could change depending on how companies respond to Trump's new tariffs..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter