Young Adults Are Using Cannabis to Sleep — Here’s Why That’s Risky

Key TakeawaysMore than 2 in 10 young adults use cannabis or alcohol to fall asleepCannabis was the most common substance used by participantsExperts warn it can actually 'make things worse'.FRIDAY, Oct. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A growing number of young adults use cannabis and alcohol as sleep aids, but experts warn the habit could make catching zzz's harder, not easier.A new study from the University of Michigan, published in JAMA Pediatrics, found that 22% of U.S. adults ages 19 to 30 reported using either cannabis or alcohol to fall asleep. Cannabis use was far more common, with 18% using marijuana for sleep, compared with 7% who used alcohol.Among those who had used cannabis in the past year, 41% said they did so specifically to help them sleep. "Using these substances to get to sleep can backfire because they can interfere with the ability to stay asleep and with the quality of sleep," said Megan Patrick of the university's Institute for Social Research. "They appear to actually disrupt sleep in the long term. The fact that so many young adults reported that they use cannabis to sleep is alarming."Researchers analyzed data from 1,473 young adults across the country and found clear differences by gender and race:Women were nearly twice as likely as men to use cannabis to fall asleep.Those identifying as another gender were four times more likely than men to do so.Black young adults were three times more likely than white peers to use alcohol as a sleep aid."Long-term, regular use of these substances to get to sleep may lead to worse sleep problems and increased risk for substance use disorder," Patrick said in a news release. She noted, for example, that using a substance frequently to get to sleep may lead to tolerance, or needing more of it to get the same effect."In other words," Patrick explained, "Rather than resulting in better sleep, it may lead to additional sleep problems and escalating substance use."The study is one of the first nationwide efforts to explore why young adults use substances to manage sleep issues. Patrick said the findings highlight the need for better screening and support from health care providers."High-quality sleep is critical for mental health and regulating mood," she said. "Young adults told us that they are using cannabis to try to get to sleep, but doing so may make their sleep problems even worse. They need to know the potential risks."More informationSleep Foundation has more on cannabis for sleep.SOURCE: University of Michigan, news release, Oct. 15, 2025.