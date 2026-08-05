Could The Air You Breathe Be Triggering Painful Arthritis Flares?

Key TakeawaysFine particle air pollution is linked to rheumatoid arthritis flare-upsThe greatest impact is seen after more than two weeks of elevated exposureResearchers believe fine particle air pollution can trigger inflammation by entering the bloodstream.WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Could the air you breathe be making your arthritis worse?A published today in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases suggests exposure to fine particle air pollution may trigger flare-ups.People with rheumatoid arthritis exposed to higher levels of fine particle air pollution — known as PM2.5 — had more active disease and a greater risk of painful flare-ups.A team led by Sung Cheol Jung of the Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea followed more than 1,000 patients over four years, comparing air pollution levels with disease activity recorded during more than 12,000 outpatient visits.Of six major air pollutants, fine particle matter showed the strongest link to worsening symptoms.The increased risk was especially noticeable after more than two weeks of higher exposure.These tiny particles can travel from the lungs into the bloodstream where they may trigger harmful molecules that can lead to cellular stress, DNA damage and inflammation, researchers said.They said more studies are needed to determine whether improving air quality can reduce rheumatoid arthritis activity. But based on these findings, the authors recommend people with rheumatoid arthritis avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality, especially when PM2.5 levels are high.Dr. Jeffrey Sparks of Mass General Brigham/Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston wrote an editorial that accompanied the study."This is one of the largest studies to use robust methods to link air pollutants with rheumatoid arthritis disease activity," he wrote. "Considering rising levels of air pollutants, these results have significant clinical, biologic and public health implications," the editorial continued. "They also further reinforce that inhalants may have broad implications for risk and progression of rheumatoid arthritis and perhaps other autoimmune diseases."More informationThe Arthritis Foundation has more on rheumatoid arthritis.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Aug. 5, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you have rheumatoid arthritis, polluted air could make your symptoms worse, so it's worth paying attention to air quality and limiting exposure when pollution levels are high..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter