Environmental Health

Disposable Vapes Pose Hidden Environmental Threat, Researchers Warn

Young woman using electronic cigarette to smoke in public places.Smoke restriction,smoking ban.Using vaping device with flavoured liquid.E-juice vaping.Smoking habit,nicotine addict,tobacco industry
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