EPA Delays Decisions on 'Forever Chemicals'

Key TakeawaysOfficials have delayed decisions on dozens of PFAS usesThese 'forever chemicals' have been linked to cancer, infertility and immune system problemsOfficials say decisions will be based on science, but delays have raised concerns.WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has paused decisions on uses for dozens of "forever chemicals," also known as PFAS.The delay includes proposed changes regarding how several of these chemicals can be used, according to one of two people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Washington Post. The two commented anonymously because they were not authorized to speak to the press. PFAS are typically used in products like nonstick cookware, firefighting foam and electronics. They’re called "forever chemicals," because they break down very slowly and can build up in the environment, and even in the human body.Studies have linked PFAS exposure to cancer, immune system problems and infertility.The delay comes as federal officials face pressure from various groups over how to handle these chemicals. Some health advocates want stricter limits, while others warn that delays could disrupt product development and production.“Prolonged delays in the approval process slows innovation, disrupts supply chains and hinders the development of new products that are critical to a wide range of industries, including those supporting health, energy and advanced manufacturing,” Kimberly White, vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs for lobbying group American Chemistry Council, told The Post.EPA officials said they are focused on making decisions that support the nation's health.“All regulatory decisions, from rules to chemical reviews, are guided by the best available science, the law, and President Trump's agenda,” Mike Bastasch, an EPA spokesperson, told The Post.The agency has also pointed to recent actions on PFAS, including new funding and research efforts aimed at reducing exposure in drinking water.At the same time, some environmental advocates say stronger oversight is needed.“Most Americans want the same thing: more oversight and transparency around toxic chemicals,” said Joanna Slaney, vice president for political and government affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund. “PFAS are toxic, even at very low levels, and they’re linked to cancers, liver damage and health problems for children.”The EPA has been working through a massive backlog of chemical reviews."The pesticides review was something like 14,000. New chemical review — several hundred,” EPA administrator Lee Zeldin told the House Energy and Commerce Committee in May. “We don’t mind getting a big mess to fix. We’re happy to do it.”Since then, the agency says it has churned through that pileup. It has approved 492 new chemicals and reduced the backlog of pesticide submissions from about 14,695 to roughly 8,300, even as thousands of new applications were added.Instead of being handled by routine staff processes, however, PFAS reviews are now being elevated to Zeldin's office, according to people familiar with the matter.More informationThe National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has more on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).SOURCE: The Washington Post, April 13, 2026.What This Means For YouPFAS are common in everyday products, but delays could affect how they’re regulated..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter