Helene's Aftermath: How to Safely Enter, Clean Flood-Damaged Homes

TUESDAY, Oct. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Following the historic destruction of Hurricane Helene, many Americans must now return to their mangled homes and begin the heartbreaking task of clean-up.

After making landfall in Florida near Tallahassee as a ferocious Cat 4 storm on Thursday, Helene caused record-breaking storm surges in Tampa, flash flooding in Atlanta and power outages, massive flooding and mud slides in the mountains of North Carolina. Even as rescuers continued to search on Monday for survivors, more than 120 people across six states have already been confirmed dead.

For survivors, federal health experts warn they must be prepared for the many dangers that likely await them when they return to their homes.

Perhaps the most pressing is the risk of electricity or gas leaks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Be sure to go back during daylight, so you don’t need to try to turn on any lights, and use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns rather than candles, gas lanterns or torches.

First and foremost, if there's standing water and you can turn off the house's main power from a dry location, do that first -- before you start cleaning up, the CDC says.

It's a different story if accessing the main power switch means entering standing water. In that setting, you need to call an electrician to turn it off.

"Never turn power on or off yourself or use an electric tool or appliance while standing in water," the CDC stresses.

Next thing to check? Sniff the air as you enter. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, then turn off the main gas valve and open all windows before leaving your house as quickly as possible, the CDC advises. Don't turn on the lights or do anything that could cause a spark.

Tell the gas company or emergency officials about the suspected leak, and don't go back in until you're told it's safe.

Even if there are no power problems, you'll only want to enter briefly at first to open doors and windows. Airing out the house for at least a half-hour is important, particularly if it's been closed up for several days, the CDC says.

Mold hazards

Once you have taken care of the immediate hazards, you should assume the house has mold if it's been flooded and closed up for several days, the CDC says.

Dry the house out as soon as possible. Use a wet-dry vacuum or water pump to remove standing water, then fans and dehumidifiers to remove excess moisture. Fans should be placed to blow air out of the house, to prevent mold from spreading.

If you don't have electricity and need to run a generator to power your equipment, make sure you place the generator outside and at least 20 feet away from any door, window or vent. Be sure to wear rubber boots if operating electrical equipment in wet areas, the CDC says.

Get an HVAC cleaning professional to check your system before turning on your air conditioning, or you could spread mold throughout the house. Professional cleaning will kill the mold and prevent later mold growth.

Food and water

Also consider that a flooded house could be contaminated with sewage. Make sure to wear rubber boots, rubber gloves and goggles while cleaning up if sewage is involved.

Follow local guidance on whether public water is safe to drink, and get water from a private well tested before you use it. Bottled, boiled or treated water is safe for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

Throw away any food that might have come into contact with flood water, as well as perishable foods that have not been refrigerated properly.

"Unsafe food can make you sick even if it looks, smells and tastes normal," the CDC says. "When it doubt, throw it out."

Use a generator safely

Don't attach a generator to your home's electrical system unless you've talked to your power utility. The generator must have approved automatic-interrupt devices, as it can become a major fire hazard if it's on when electrical service is restored. The improper connection of a generator to your home's electrical circuits also can endanger line workers helping restore power for everyone.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about cleaning up safely after a disaster.

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention