Rollback of PFAS Drinking Water Standards Raises Safety Fears

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to roll back parts of 2024 drinking water rules on 'forever chemicals'Officials say the Biden-era rules on PFAS were rushed and vulnerable to legal challengesCritics warn the move could expose Americans to contaminated water and undermine public health protections.WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Monday it wants to roll back some regulations on "forever chemicals" in drinking water put into place in 2024.The agency proposed eliminating drinking water limits for four per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and delaying enforcement deadlines for two, The Washington Post said. EPA said the Biden administration had rushed those regulations and not followed procedures, leaving them vulnerable to court challenges. “We are proposing to rescind and restart the regulation for four other PFAS,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said Monday. “It’s not because they don’t matter. They might warrant strict standards, possibly even stricter than what was previously regulated.”PFAS are man-made chemicals – nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they can take years to break down in the environment. Commonly found in things like nonstick cookware and food packaging, they have been linked to various cancers, infertility and immune system problems.The administration had signaled plans to repeal the Biden-era limits soon after President Donald Trump returned to office last year, The Post said.If finalized, the EPA's proposal would undo the limits on four toxic PFAS or "forever chemicals" compounds: GenX, PFHxS, PFNA and PFBS, according to The Post. The EPA would then re-evaluate these and issue new regulations.Utility providers would be let off the hook for up to two years to comply with limits on PFOS and PFOA, two of the most-studied PFAS compounds.“The science on these two chemicals is some of the strongest on any drinking water contaminant we regulate," Zeldin said. "Those levels are staying.”The moves drew swift criticism from environmental advocates and the Make America Healthy Again movement, according to The Post. It would mean people could be exposed to contaminated drinking water for the foreseeable future.“I don’t see how you put a positive light on this,” said David Andrews, chief science officer for the Environmental Working Group. “Ultimately, I see this as a betrayal of public health and the mission of making America healthier. Safe and clean drinking water should be a right for everyone in this country.”The American Water Works Association, a nonprofit group whose members include water utilities and treatment plant operators, expressed concern that the decision could strain utilities’ budgets and drive up water bills for customers, The Post said.“Because most water systems depend on revenue from water ratepayers,” the group said in a recent legal filing, “the costs of regulation are largely borne by the systems’ customers.”Andrews added that the evidence on harms caused by PFAS chemicals is getting stronger. Given this, the EPA should be enforcing stricter water regulations rather than weakening them, he said.“Slow-walking this is really just going the wrong direction,” Andrews said.EPA's proposal will be open for public comment for 60 days before it is reviewed and finalized.More informationThe Environmental Working Group has tips for avoiding PFAS and lowering your exposure. SOURCE: The Washington Post, May 18, 2026.What This Means For YouIt might be a while before local water systems enforce stricter filtration rules on so-called "forever chemicals.".Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter