Air Pollution Linked To Higher Odds Of Glaucoma And Cataracts

Key TakeawaysFine particulate pollution is linked to a higher risk of glaucoma and cataractsPeople in the most polluted areas have up to 70% higher odds of glaucoma, while cataract risk is also consistently higherFine air pollution may damage the eyes through inflammation and oxidative stress.MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Air pollution doesn't just affect your heart and lungs. Your eyes may be at risk, too.“Every day, we see patients losing vision to conditions like glaucoma and cataract," said Dr. Ahmed Alnabihi from King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who led a new study investigating how pollution affects the eyes."These diseases are labeled as 'age related' as though aging is the only culprit, but that always felt incomplete to me," he added in a news release. "If something environmental is accelerating these conditions, that changes our thinking and suggests we could take action to reduce the risks.”Alnabihi’s team analyzed 41 studies involving millions of people and found that exposure to fine particulate air pollution — known as PM2.5 — was linked to a higher risk of glaucoma and cataracts.These tiny particles are found in smoke, vehicle exhaust and industrial pollution.People living in the most polluted areas had up to 70% higher odds of glaucoma compared with those in the least polluted areas. Cataract risk was also consistently higher in more polluted areas.The evidence for age-related macular degeneration was less consistent, although some research supported a link.Fine particles are thought to cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the body."Over years of exposure, these effects may damage the optic nerve, which is relevant to glaucoma, or the lens, which is relevant to cataract," Alnabihi said.Researchers said these findings strengthen the case for tighter air-quality standards and efforts to reduce pollution, including more green spaces and less traffic in cities.The findings were presented in London Monday at a meeting of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe American Optometric Association has more on cataracts and glaucoma.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Sept. 14, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople exposed to high levels of air pollution may be at greater risk for eye diseases like glaucoma and cataracts..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter