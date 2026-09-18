Eye Care

Common Eye Disease Can Cause Hallucinations, But Few People Know It

Charles Bonnet syndrome affects about 1 in 6 people with serious vision loss, and experts say talking about it early eases fear
Eyesight control in eye clinic
Eyesight control in eye clinicAdobe Stock
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