Massage Guns Can Cause Eye Damage, Vision Loss, Case Report Warns

Key TakeawaysMassage guns can cause eye damageA young man suffered retinal tears after using a massage gun on and around his eyesHe was trying to fight back tiredness.FRIDAY, June 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Massage guns are great for working over sore muscles, but you should avoid using one anywhere near your eyes, a new study warns.A young man suffered retinal tears and bruising in his eyes after he tried perking himself up by repeatedly using his massage gun on his head, researchers reported June 18 in the journal BMJ Case Reports.“This rare presentation highlights the potential for significant retinal injury,” wrote the research team led by Dr. Niamh O’Connell of the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Edinburgh, U.K.“It also underscores the need for cautious massage gun use, careful history taking in unexpected clinical scenarios and clear manufacturer warnings against improper application,” the researchers wrote.Massage guns deliver rapid, concentrated punches to soft tissues, and they are often used to relieve muscle pain and potentially boost strength, researchers said.The patient, in his 20s, had developed floaters and occasional flashing lights in his right eye, with no initially obvious cause such as a blow to the head, researchers said.The man eventually admitted to using a massage gun around and directly on both of his eyes for several minutes at a time every week for three months “to relieve tiredness,” researchers wrote.Doctors saved his sight through laser therapy, researchers reported. If he had delayed seeking treatment, his sight might have been permanently damaged.A couple of earlier cases also have been linked to eye injuries from massage gun use, researchers noted.In one, a man in his 20s developed cataracts and detached retinas after using a massage gun; in the other, a man in his late 60s developed a cataract and glaucoma.“Little is known regarding the safety profile of percussive massage guns,” the researchers wrote. “In this case, the massage gun was commercially purchased and used without professional guidance. The patient reported no awareness of any warnings in the operating instructions against ocular use.”They urged healthcare professionals to be aware of the dangers.“Healthcare professionals should be aware of the risks of improper massage gun use, complete a comprehensive eye examination for signs of cataract, glaucoma or retinal pathology and educate patients on potential harm,” researchers concluded.More informationThe University of Utah has more on using massage guns safely.SOURCES: BMJ, news release, June 18, 2026; BMJ Case Reports, June 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople interested trying a massage gun should talk to their doctor or physical therapist about how to use it safely..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter