Most Women Who Regularly Use Eyelash Extensions May Get Skin Mites

Key TakeawaysEyelash extensions may increase the risk of eye problems such as redness, itching and tearingResearchers found Demodex mites in 24 of 25 women who regularly had eyelash extensionsExtensions should be cleaned twice daily with a preservative-free, hypoallergenic eyelid cleanser and brush.FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Eyelash extensions can give you fuller lashes — but a new study warns they may create a welcoming environment for something you definitely don't want: skin mites."Eyelash extensions are an extremely popular cosmetic procedure among young women because they provide the appearance of longer and fuller eyelashes without the need for mascara," said Dr. Tetiana Zhmud of the opthalmology department at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine. "At the same time, there is growing evidence suggesting that this procedure may create problems on the surface of the eye, including irritation, dry eye symptoms and meibomian gland dysfunction," she added in a news release.For the study, Zhmud and her colleagues surveyed 345 women ages 16 to 28. Of the 86 who had had eyelash extensions, nearly half reported discomfort, redness, tearing or itching after the procedure.The women also underwent infrared imaging to examine tiny glands in their eyelids.Among those who had extensions more than 10 times, 85% had glands that were blocked or were not producing the right oil to keep their eyes hydrated.In another part of the study, eyelash samples were examined from 25 women who regularly got extensions. Tiny skin mites called Demodex folliculorum were found in 24 of them, researchers reported.Most had signs of irritation typically caused by the mites, including itching, redness and swelling around the eyelids, lashes sticking together and scaly skin at the base of the lashes.The researchers said frequent extensions may create conditions that help the mites multiply, including impaired eyelid hygiene and changes around the eyelid."Our findings do not suggest that people should completely avoid eyelash extensions," Zhmud said.She recommends cleaning extensions twice a day with a preservative-free, hypoallergenic eyelid hygiene gel and an eyelash cleansing brush.If a mite infestation is confirmed, anti-parasitic treatment may be considered.The findings are scheduled for presentation in London Saturday at a meeting of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on eyelash mites.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Sept. 11, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you get eyelash extensions, you may be at higher risk of eye irritation and Demodex mites, so keeping your eyelids clean is important..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter