Study Links GLP-1 Medications To Rare Vision Issue

Key TakeawaysResearchers found a small, potential increase in a rare type of vision loss among some GLP-1 usersThe absolute risk found was very low, occurring in only a few cases for every 10,000 treated patientsPatients taking these diabetes and obesity drugs should remain alert for any sudden changes in vision.MONDAY, July 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Popular medications used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, have been linked to a small increase in the risk of a rare but serious eye condition.The medications — which include well-known drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound — may be tied to a higher likelihood of ischemic optic neuropathy, according to a Rutgers University study.This condition involves a sudden reduction of blood flow to the optic nerve in the eye, which can lead to rapid and often permanent partial vision loss.The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, was published July 14 in Annals of Internal Medicine.While the findings are drawing attention from the medical community, researchers stressed that the actual risk to individual patients is quite low. Risks may reflect differences in the underlying health of study participants, all of whom had type 2 diabetes, rather than a direct medication effect. Researchers said that more study is needed to determine the cause.For the study, researchers tracked a large group of U.S. adults between 18 and 65 years of age who were being treated for type 2 diabetes. They found an increase of approximately three to four cases for every 10,000 patients treated with GLP-1 drugs over an 18-month period versus patients taking two other types of diabetes medication called SGLT2 inhibitors or DPP4 inhibitors."Although ischemic optic neuropathy was rare, it is clinically important because it can involve sudden vision loss," lead author Chintan Dave, a faculty member at the Rutgers Institute for Health, said in a news release. "The increase in risk was small, but clinicians and patients should be aware of this potential association."The study noted that most cases occurred in men or individuals between the ages of 50 and 65.The condition typically presents as blurring, dimming or the loss of a portion of a person's field of vision in one eye, rather than total blindness. While some patients may see a slight improvement in the months following the event, the damage is often permanent, researchers said."Because ischemic optic neuropathy can present with sudden vision loss, which may be permanent, early recognition of symptoms and prompt ophthalmologic evaluation may be especially important for patients at higher baseline risk," Dave said.More informationVisit the National Library of Medicine for more information on optic nerve health and the signs of sudden vision loss.SOURCES: Rutgers University, news release, July 2026; Annals of Internal Medicine, July 14, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you are currently taking a GLP-1 medication for diabetes or weight management, you do not need to panic, be mindful of your eye health. Contact your doctor immediately if you experience any sudden blurring, dimming or loss of vision in one eye..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter