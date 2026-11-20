Key TakeawaysA new WHO report says smoking lowers the odds of conceivingSmoking women have 40% higher risk of infertilityMen are negatively affected too.FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Every cigarette puff could lower the odds of having a child for both women and men, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a recent report.For women, smoking boosts the odds of infertility by 40%, the report found.Tobacco smoke harms men's chances for fatherhood, too. Data revealed that male smokers have higher odds of erectile dysfunction, ejaculation problems, absence of sperm in semen, poor sperm movement and abnormal sperm shape. “For all people who plan pregnancies, our message is, ‘Stop smoking, improve your health, improve your reproductive health as well,’ ” said Dr. Kerstin Schotte, medical officer with WHO’s Tobacco Free Initiative. About 9% of American men and 11% of women are affected by infertility issues, according to the National Institutes of Health.The WHO report defined infertility as failure to achieve pregnancy after a year or more of unprotected sexual intercourse.The report's authors looked at decades of data from around the world, and found that even breathing in secondhand smoke could lower a person's odds of having a child.For couples who've turned to fertility treatments to help them get pregnant, data from 21 studies found fewer pregnancies and live births following in vitro fertilization (IVF) if one partner smoked. The data suggested that smoking could reduce the chances of a successful pregnancy by half. The problem may not be restricted to cigarettes: Data is emerging on the use of e-cigarettes, waterpipes and smokeless tobacco that might show their negative effects on fertility, the WHO said.The WHO advises doctors to talk with patients about the potential harms of smoking on fertility, and to urge evidence-based methods of quitting for any smoker hoping to have a child.It's never too late to quit, either: Data showed that women who have stopped smoking have 25% lower odds of infertility than women who continue the habit.More informationFind tips for quitting smoking at Smokefree.gov.SOURCE: World Health Organization, news release, Sept. 8, 2026.What This Means For YouA new global report confirms that smoking hurts the odds of having a child for both women and men. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter