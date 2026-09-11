Weight-Loss Surgery Might Boost Female Fertility

Key TakeawaysWomen with obesity might improve their fertility through weight-loss surgeryWomen who got the surgery had reduced hormonal fluctuationsThey also had more regular menstrual cycle frequency.FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Women with obesity might be able to improve their fertility through weight-loss surgery, a new study says.Bariatric surgery appears to improve menstrual cycle frequency and reduces hormonal fluctuations that can affect fertility, researchers reported Sept. 7 in the journal Obesity Surgery."What we have found is that bariatric surgery positively affects the reproductive health of women living with obesity and can improve the likelihood of them having a healthy pregnancy post-surgery,” researcher Kathryn Hart said in a news release. She’s an associate professor of nutrition and dietetics at the University of Surrey in the U.K.For the new study, researchers compared 84 women with obesity who underwent weight-loss surgery against 18 others who did not.The women who got surgery lost an average of more than 66 pounds, and that weight loss appeared to improve their reproductive health, researchers said.For example, 9 out of 10 women suffering from polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) no longer had the condition within two years of their weight-loss surgery, the study found. Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome is the new name for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).Women who’d previously experienced irregular periods also had more regular cycles post-surgery, researchers said."Dysregulated hormone levels, irregular periods and conditions such as polycystic ovaries are impacted by obesity,” Hart said. “By reducing this, what we have seen is that it can lead to improvements without the need for medication.”Overall, 17 of the women who underwent surgery had healthy pregnancies afterward, according to the study.These results indicate that weight-loss surgery might be a feasible option for obese women who are pursuing pregnancy, researchers concluded."We would suggest that clinicians consider medical intervention for obesity to treat irregularities in the menstrual cycle and issues with fertility,” Hart said.More informationJohns Hopkins Medicine has more about polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome.SOURCES: University of Surrey, news release, Sept. 7, 2026; Obesity Surgery, Sept. 7, 2026.What This Means For YouWomen with obesity trying to conceive should talk to their doctor about whether weight-loss surgery might improve their fertility..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter