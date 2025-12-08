First Aid and Emergencies

210,000 Portable Power Banks Sold on Amazon Recalled After Fire Reports

A photo of the recalled INIU Power Bank – model BI-B41.
A photo of the recalled INIU Power Bank – model BI-B41.U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com