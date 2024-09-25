988 Mental Health Crisis Calls Now Link to Caller Location, Not Area Code

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In a move that could mean more Americans in crisis get help and get it quickly, federal officials announced Tuesday that major cellphone carriers now have the technology to direct 988 callers to local mental health services based on their location instead of their area code.

“The goal of 988 is to help people in a mental health or substance use crisis get 24/7 access to compassionate, nonjudgmental help,” Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, leader of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), said in a statement, CNN reported. “Connecting callers to local centers that can share information about their community’s services and resources helps to elevate that quality of care.”

Verizon and T-Mobile started rolling out the “georouting” technology last week, CNN reported. Once fully implemented, the change will cover about half of all wireless calls to the 988 lifeline. AT&T also plans to begin the process within the next couple months.

Next month, the Federal Communications Commission will vote on a rule that would require all wireless carriers to use georouting for 988 calls. If the final rule is adopted, nationwide providers will have 30 days to begin implementing the technology, while smaller providers will have two years to do so, CNN reported.

“In times of crisis, every minute matters -- especially when seeking help for yourself or a loved one in need of mental health support. There’s a real benefit to connecting with resources available in your own backyard and speaking with those within your own community,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told CNN. “Georouting means those responding to 988 calls have a lot more knowledge of local resources at their fingertips and are better equipped to get the caller the help they need, where they need it.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides free emotional support and counseling to people in mental health crises, operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and includes over 200 local crisis centers across the country.

In the two years since it launched, 988 has received more than 10 million calls, texts and chats, according to data published by SAMHSA.

The proposed FCC rule focuses on georouting calls, not text messages. Georouting is different from geolocation because it doesn't provide a precise location for the caller, CNN reported.

“No more 988 calls and messages will be needlessly sent to crisis centers hundreds of miles away,” Rosenworcel said. “I’m really pleased to say we’re making this lifesaving resource even better.”

More information

If you or a loved one is in crisis, the 988 lifeline can help.

SOURCE: CNN