At Least 95 Sickened in Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Recalled Eggs

Key TakeawaysAt least 95 people in 14 states have been sickened in a salmonella outbreakCountry Eggs LLC recalled specific cage-free eggs sold under multiple brand namesConsumers are urged to throw out or return the recalled eggs immediately.FRIDAY, Aug. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — At least 95 people in 14 states have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak tied to recalled eggs, federal health officials say.Country Eggs LLC, based in Lucerne Valley, Calif., has recalled its large, brown cage-free "sunshine yolks" and "omega-3 golden yolks" eggs. Production at the facility has been suspended, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The recalled eggs were sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Mishuo and Nijiya Markets in cartons labeled with the code CA 7695 and sell-by dates from July 1 through Sept. 16.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that illnesses began between Jan. 7 and July 25, with 18 people hospitalized as of Thursday. Officials warn the number of cases may be higher since the eggs may have been distributed to additional states.An FDA investigation traced the outbreak to Country Eggs LLC after tracking where sick individuals reported buying or eating eggs, The Associated Press said.Consumers should check their refrigerators and throw away any recalled eggs or return them to the store for a refund.Salmonella infection can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps, according to the Mayo Clinic. Most people recover within a week, but infections can be more severe for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, sometimes leading to hospitalization.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on salmonella.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Aug. 27, 2025; The Associated Press, Aug. 28, 2025