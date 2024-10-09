Be Alert to Carbon Monoxide Dangers During, After Hurricane Milton

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- High winds, torrential rain: All dangerous, but there's a silent killer lurking in the aftermath of hurricanes like Milton -- carbon monoxide.

Experts at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are warning of the potentially lethal effects of carbon monoxide (CO), emitted by the gas generators folks may use to power their homes during and after big storms.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "more than 400 people die each year in the United States from CO poisoning," the CPSC said in a statement released ahead of Milton's expected landfall in Florida.

"About 92 of those deaths are linked to portable generators," the agency said.

Those deaths don't need to happen. The CPSC urges Floridians in the path of the storm to follow these gas generator safety tips if they lose power:

NEVER operate the generator inside or very near your home, and that includes garages, porches, carports, basements and crawlspaces. CO is an odorless gas that can stealthily build up and even opening windows or doors isn't enough to disperse it.

Operate the generator at least 20 feet away from the house and make sure its exhaust is directed away from the home or any building a person could enter. If any windows, dryer vents or other building vents are in the path of the generator's exhaust, seal them.

Follow your generators' operating instructions regarding rainy and windy weather, including "electrical shock hazards in inclement weather, which may include use of an NFPA-rated non-combustible generator tent or may state to wait until rain passed," the CPSC said. Keep your generator in good working condition.

Many generators now come with a CO safety shut-off feature, which turns off the device when high levels of the gas around the device are detected. "These models may be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards for portable generators -- PGMA G300-2018 or G300-2023 and UL 2201-- which are estimated to significantly reduce deaths from CO poisoning," the CPSC explained.

CO and smoke alarms keep you and your family safe

Make sure they are powered up with working batteries at all times, but especially ahead of big storms. "Interconnected combination smoke and CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound," the agency said.

A smoke and CO alarm should be installed on each level of a dwelling and in every bedroom.

If your alarm goes off, don't ignore it -- get outside and call 911.

The electrical dangers of wet appliances

If you notice that a plugged-in electrical appliance has gotten wet, don't touch it due to the danger of electric shock.

If gas or electrical appliances have been underwater, get a professional or your gas/electric company representative check them out before using. "Replace all gas control valves, electrical wiring, circuit breakers and fuses that have been under water," the CPSC advised.

Charcoal, candles pose dangers, too

Firing up a hibachi or other charcoal brazier indoors -- even in your garage -- is a potentially lethal idea, the agency warned.

And every year Americans die from fires started with candles. Use battery-operated lights instead.

If you must use candles, "do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire," the CPSC said. "Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping."

SOURCE: Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, Oct. 7, 2024