First Aid and Emergencies

Children’s Activity Cubes Recalled Over Choking Hazard Risk

Screws, clock hands and mallet ends can come off and pose a choking risk
Enhanced photo of the recalled children's toy from ATOYUS
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Published on
Updated on
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Child Safety

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