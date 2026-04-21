Children’s Activity Cubes Recalled Over Choking Hazard Risk

Key TakeawaysAbout 70 activity cubes for kids are being recalledScrews, clock hands and mallet ends can come off and pose a choking riskNo injuries have been reported.TUESDAY, April 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A kid's toy designed for learning and play is being pulled from the market over safety concerns.Officials say parts of the ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cubes can fall off, posing a choking risk for young kids.The recall, announced April 16, involves about 70 wooden activity cubes sold online through Amazon between January and February 2026 for around $26.The toys are meant for children under age 3, but some components, including xylophone screws and clock hands, can detach, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said. The mallet that comes with the toy also has rounded ends that may pose a choking hazard.Because of these issues, the toy does not meet federal safety standards for children’s toys.The activity cube includes multiple features on each side, such as a shape sorter, xylophone, learning clock, rotating gears and a farm-themed puzzle, CPSC said. It also comes with 15 small pieces, a playmat and a bead maze on top.The product can be identified by the brand name ATOYUS and “Model No. GLBB554” printed on the packaging.No injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are urged to stop using the toy right away and keep it away from kids. More informationTo receive a refund, contact Melofaver US and follow instructions to destroy the product, including writing "recalled" on a cube and cutting the playmat. Then, send proof by email to ATOYUSActivityCubeRecall@outlook.com.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, April 16, 2026.What This Means For YouThose who have this toy at home should follow recall steps to reduce the risk of choking..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter