Doctors Warn Against Imitating Hot Noodle Scene from 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Key TakeawaysA social media trend inspired by a KPop Netflix animated movie is causing serious burn injuries in childrenThe burn injuries are from hot noodles or microwaved waterBurn experts advise 20 minutes of cool water as essential first aid for a scalding injury.THURSDAY, Oct. 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Doctors nationwide are issuing urgent warnings about a viral food trend inspired by the hit Netflix movie "KPop Demon Hunters" that is causing serious scalding injuries in children and teens.The trend involves youth imitating a scene from the movie by eating extremely hot instant noodles.Injuries are resulting not only from the high temperature of the noodles themselves, but also from hot water spilled during preparation.Dr. Colleen Ryan, a burn care specialist at Shriners Children's Boston and a professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School, told CBS News that doctors have seen a surge in cases.“Most of the time, it's when the children open the microwave themselves. Microwave is usually up high, and they reach in and it's a little too hot for them,” Ryan said, noting that her clinic is now treating two to three burn cases a week linked to the noodle challenge."KPop Demon Hunters" is a top-watched animated action fantasy musical on Netflix — its music has topped the Billboard charts and the movie has emerged as something of a global phenomenon. Its fast pace and storytelling appeal to children (and their parents), according to Northeastern University Global News.The danger of scalding is particularly high for young children. At just 155 degrees Fahrenheit, water can cause a burn in an adult in one second, but kids’ skin is thinner and much more delicate, making them far easier to burn, according to the American Burn Association.A University of Chicago study found that 31% of childhood scald admissions were caused by instant noodles, and 40% of those burns happened when the child was alone making the food.Beyond their immediate pain, these burns can leave lasting scars and emotional distress, Ryan said.While researchers have pegged 8- to 10-year-olds as the group most easily influenced by viral trends such as the noodle challenge, Ryan noted she is seeing a wide range of ages among the kids being treated for these injuries.For parents and caregivers, knowing the correct first aid is critical if a burn occurs. Ryan strongly advised: “20 minutes of cool water. Then you need to call for help.” This immediate cool water application can significantly reduce the severity of the injury, she said.This trend serves as a reminder that what seems like harmless fun online can carry real and serious risks when involving young children, high heat and hot liquids.The U.S. Fire Administration offers these key tips for general first-aid of burns:Place burn in cool water right away for three to five minutes.Cover the burn with a clean, dry cloth. Avoid creams, ointments, sprays or other home remedies.Allow the burned area to cool and get air by removing any clothing, diapers, jewelry or metal covering the burned area.Take the child to a doctor or call 911 if the burn is larger than the palm of a hand.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidelines on burn prevention and first aid.SOURCES: CBS News, Oct. 1, 2025; Northeastern Global News, Aug. 26, 2025; UChicago News, March 1, 2023.What This Means For YouYoung children should be supervised closely when they prepare hot food, especially microwave meals, and microwaves or boiling pots of water should be kept out of reach to prevent accidental spills..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter