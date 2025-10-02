First Aid and Emergencies

Doctors Warn Against Imitating Hot Noodle Scene from 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Injuries are resulting not only from the high temperature of the noodles themselves, but also from hot water spilled during preparation
Doctors Warn Against Imitating Hot Noodle Scene from 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Child Health
Burns

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com