Heat Dome Coming: Tips To Stay Safe During Extreme Temps

Key TakeawaysBe prepared for a severe heat dome during the July 4 holidayStay hydrated, remain indoors when it’s hot and avoid boozePeople also should look out for children and the elderly, who are at higher risk for heat-related illness.WEDNESDAY, July 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A heat dome is expected to scorch most of the United States through the July 4 weekend, sending temperatures into the high-double and even triple digits in the central and eastern regions of the nation.In advance of these brutal conditions, experts are offering ways to protect against heat stroke and other forms of heat-related illness.“Staying mindful of the increased risk and taking these preventative measures can help keep summer fun from turning into an emergency room visit,” Dr. Jed Zeigler said in a news release. He’s medical director of the emergency department at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.Zeigler recommends that folks:Stay hydrated before and during time outdoors. Drink water frequently to help support your body’s natural cooling system, not just when you become thirsty.Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day. Seek air conditioning, or try to stay near a fan or in the shade. Don’t perform strenuous outdoor chores until temperatures cool off.Dress cool. Wear loose-fitting clothes made of lightweight, breathable fabrics that will allow heat to escape more easily.Lay off the booze. Alcohol interferes with the body’s ability to regulate temperature. It also can impair judgment, making it harder to recognize early symptoms of heat stroke.Look out for those most vulnerable to heat illness. Make sure children take frequent water breaks and avoid vigorous play during extreme heat, and check in on elderly relatives and neighbors.“Offer practical help, such as mowing a lawn or preparing meals, to reduce their need to exert themselves in dangerous temperatures,” Zeigler said.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on protecting against extreme heat.SOURCE: Penn State, news release, June 29, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople should take steps to protect themselves against punishing heat during the holiday weekend..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter