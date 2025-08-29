Louisiana Oysters Linked to Deadly Vibrio Outbreak, Officials Warn

Key TakeawaysSix people have died and 34 have been infected by Vibrio vulnificus in 2025Two of the deaths were linked to Louisiana oysters served at restaurants in two statesOfficials recommend cooking oysters to reduce risk.FRIDAY, Aug. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Two people have died after eating raw oysters infected with the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, Louisiana health officials confirmed.The oysters were harvested in Louisiana and served at two restaurants — one in Louisiana and another in Florida. In addition to the two deaths, officials report that 14 more people have recently been infected, according to WBRZ, an ABC-TV affiliate.So far in 2025, there have been 34 confirmed infections and six deaths linked to Vibrio vulnificus in Louisiana — a higher rate than any previous year in the last decade.“It’s just prolific right now,” Jennifer Armentor, molluscan shellfish program administrator at the Louisiana Department of Health, said during a meeting of the Louisiana Oyster Task Force.Despite the spike, seafood experts say modern harvesting and monitoring practices help reduce risk.George Shaheen, CEO of Jones Creek Cafe & Oyster Bar in Baton Rouge, La., said his restaurant follows strict safety protocols. He told WBZR that "you have to go out, and when you go on a boat and you're an oyster fisherman out there, you can stay out there, I think it's 72 hours if you have a way to cool the oysters when they come in."Shaheen showed the station some tickets from oyster sacks, with information about where they were harvested and when."If something happens somewhere, they know right where to go," he said, referring to state health officials.Restaurants in Louisiana are also required to post warnings about the risks of eating raw seafood. Health officials stress that cooking oysters thoroughly can significantly lower the risk of infection.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Vibrio vulnificus.SOURCE: WBZR, Aug. 27, 2025 .What This Means For YouHealth officials urge caution when consuming raw oysters and recommend cooking them to minimize the risk of infection..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter