First Aid and Emergencies

Millions of Abbott Glucose Sensors Recalled After Faulty Readings Linked to Deaths

The FDA has linked the issue to seven deaths and more than 700 serious injuries worldwide
A photo of the FreeStyle Libre 3 Sensor
A photo of the FreeStyle Libre 3 SensorFreeStyle Libre/Photo treatment by HealthDay
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
FDA
Glucose Monitors
Glucose

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com