Nestlé Recalls Baby Formula Over Toxin Risk

Key TakeawaysNestlé is recalling certain baby formula products sold around the worldThe products may contain a toxin that can cause vomiting and stomach crampsNo illnesses have been reported this far.THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Nestlé has announced a global recall of some baby formula products, saying they may contain a toxin that can cause food poisoning in infants.The recall affects specific batches of SMA infant formula and follow-on formula, the company said.Nestlé stressed that the products should not be fed to babies.The concern involves cereulide, a toxin that can trigger symptoms such as vomiting and stomach cramps. While no illnesses have been confirmed, Nestlé said it decided to act "out of an abundance of caution.""The safety and well being of babies is our absolute priority," Nestlé said. "We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience caused to parents, caregivers and customers."Nestlé confirmed the recall applies worldwide. Affected products were sold in several European countries, including France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden.The company said all other Nestlé baby formula products are safe, including batches not listed in the recall.Customers who purchased the affected formula will be offered refunds.Nestlé also said the issue was linked to an ingredient from one of its suppliers.In different countries, the recalled products are sold under different brand names. In France, they're under Guigoz and Nidal formulas. In Germany, the products are sold under the names Beba and Alfamino.Parents and caregivers can find batch numbers on Nestlé's UK website, or through food.gov.uk. For powdered formula, the code is usually printed on the base of the container. For ready-to-feed formula, it may appear on the side or top of the package, BBC said.Cereulide is produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus bacteria. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) emphasized that the toxin cannot be destroyed by boiling water or cooking, meaning normal formula prep does not make it safe.The FSA warned parents not to use the recalled products."I want to reassure parents, guardians and caregivers that we are taking urgent action, helping to ensure all of the affected product is removed from sale as a precaution," Jane Rawling, the agency's head of incidents, told BBC.She urged people who have fed the formula to an infant and are concerned about the potential health impact to speak with their health care provider. In the U.K., they can also call NHS 111, a free, round-the-clock medical advice service.More informationRead Nestlé's full recall here.SOURCE: BBC, Jan. 7, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers using Nestlé baby formula should check the batch number and stop using recalled products right away.