NYC Legionnaires' Outbreak: 6 Deaths, 112 Cases

Key TakeawaysSix people have died and 112 cases have been reported in HarlemThe outbreak has been linked to bacteria found in 12 cooling towersSeek care if you have flu-like symptoms.MONDAY, Aug. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — New York City health officials confirmed a sixth death linked to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem where 112 people have now been diagnosed.The latest death occurred earlier this month outside the city and was discovered during the health department’s ongoing investigation, which began in late July, The Associated Press reported.Seven people are hospitalized, according to the most recent update from the city’s health department.Health officials said the Legionella bacteria were found in 12 cooling towers across 10 buildings, including a city-run hospital and a sexual health clinic, The AP said. All towers have since been cleaned and treated.Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.Symptoms can include: Cough, fever, headaches, muscles aches and shortness of breath.The infection can be treated with antibiotics. Left untreated, it may lead to serious complications like lung failure or death.City officials are urging anyone who lives or works in the affected area to contact a health care provider right away if they develop flu-like symptoms.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on symptoms and causes of Legionnaires' disease.SOURCES: The Associated Press, Aug. 21, 2025; New York City Department of Health, Aug. 22, 2025 .What This Means For YouPeople living in Central Harlem who feel sick with flu-like symptoms should call a doctor right away..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter