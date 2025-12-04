Shredded Cheese Recalled Over Possible Metal Fragments, FDA Says

Key TakeawaysMore than 250,000 cases of shredded cheese have been recalled due to possible metal fragmentsThe products were sold under major store brands at Target, Aldi, Walmart and H-E-B storesThe recall affects over 30 states and Puerto Rico and is still ongoing.THURSDAY, Dec. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A large recall of shredded cheese sold under several popular grocery store brands is now underway after the manufacturer reported the product may contain small metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The recall involves more than 250,000 cases of shredded cheese made by Great Lakes Cheese Co. The FDA states the products were pulled from retailers beginning October 3, and the recall is still active.The cheese was sold under private-label brands such as Good & Gather, Happy Farms, Great Value and Hill Country at major retailers, including Target, Aldi, Walmart and H-E-B stores, a chain of stores mainly in Texas.The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, meaning the affected products could cause temporary or reversible health problems, but the chance of serious harm is considered low.The concern stems from the possibility of metal fragments in the cheese, the FDA report said. The issue is connected to raw ingredients supplied to the manufacturer.Products were shipped to more than 30 states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, New York, New Mexico and Wisconsin. Puerto Rico is also listed as a distribution area.Great Lakes Cheese Co. has not issued a public statement about the recall and did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News.More informationRead the full notice including batch lot numbers and "sell by" dates from the FDA.SOURCE: NBC News, Dec. 3, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you purchased shredded cheese from major retailers in October, check the brand and lot number before eating it. When in doubt, throw it out..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter