First Aid and Emergencies

Video Game Training Sharpens ER Doctors’ Split-Second Decisions

Supriya Ganesh, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Ambar Martinez star in HBO Max's The Pitt.
Supriya Ganesh, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Ambar Martinez star in HBO Max's The Pitt.Warrick Page
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