Viva Raw Recalls Dog and Cat Food Over Salmonella, Listeria Risk

Key TakeawaysViva Raw recalled two lots of dog and cat food due to Salmonella and ListeriaProducts were sold nationwide and in select retailers in seven statesNo illnesses have been reported, but affected items should not be fed to pets.WEDNESDAY, Aug. 27, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Viva Raw LLC has issued a voluntary recall for two lots of its dog and cat foods, which may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.The recall affects Lot 21495, which includes: Viva Ground Beef for Dogs Viva Beef & Turkey for PuppiesAnd Lot 21975, which includes: Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs Viva Chicken for Cats Viva Pure ChickenThe products were sold nationwide directly to consumers and through select retailers in New York, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Kansas, California and Arizona between July 2 and Aug. 21, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA) said.Routine testing detected the contamination, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture (NCDA). While no illnesses in pets or humans have been reported, handling or consuming these products may pose health risks.For humans, Salmonella and Listeria infections can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramping. In rare cases, infections can lead to more serious issues, including arterial infections, arthritis and urinary tract problems. Pregnant women are at increased risk from Listeria, which can lead to miscarriage.For pets, symptoms may include lethargy, fever, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Infected but healthy pets can still spread the bacteria to other animals and humans.If you have products from the affected lots, do not feed them to pets or other animals. Instead:Contact Viva Raw at info@vivarawpets.com for a refund. Throw out the products safely so children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, storage containers and any surfaces exposed to the products.Always wash your hands thoroughly after handling pet food.For questions, call or text Viva Raw at 919-371-8882 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on the risks of raw pet food.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, Aug. 25, 2025 .What This Means For YouIf you've recently bought Viva Raw pet food, check your packages for Lots 21495 or 21975. If you have these products, stop using them immediately and contact Viva Raw for a refund.