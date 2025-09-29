Frozen Meals Sold at 3 Chains Linked to Listeria Outbreak

Key TakeawaysFrozen food products from Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe’s are now under a public health alertA listeria outbreak linked to the frozen meals has resulted in four deaths and close to 20 hospitalizationsConsumers are urged to discard or return any potentially contaminated meals immediately.MONDAY, Sept. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Federal health officials have expanded their probe into a listeria outbreak that has claimed four lives, and affected at least 20 people.The investigation, which first focused on premade chicken pasta meals sold at Walmart and Kroger, is now looking at a similar product sold at Trader Joe’s.The outbreak, which has spread across 15 states, was initially tied to Marketside and Home Chef brand chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals sold at Walmart and Kroger. The manufacturer, FreshRealm, had previously recalled these products in June.Now, a newer alert from the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has added two new products to the list of potentially contaminated frozen meals:Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce (12-ounce trays) sold at Walmart, with “Best By” date of Sept. 22, 24, 25, 29 or 30 and Oct. 1, 2025. The product has establishment number "EST.50784" or "EST.47718" inside the USDA inspection mark.Trader Joe’s Cajun-Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo (16-ounce trays) with a “Best By” date of Sept. 20, 24 or 27, 2025 on the front label. It has establishment number "P-45288" inside the USDA inspection mark.A Walmart spokesperson confirmed that the company has removed the product from its shelves and is cooperating with the supplier’s investigation.FreshRealm, which detected the listeria strain in the Walmart linguine product during testing, said a third-party supplier of pasta was the source of the contamination. FreshRealm said customers who bought the products should throw them out or return them.The outbreak’s toll has grown significantly since June, when 17 cases and three deaths were reported.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has since confirmed three more cases, including another death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20 and deaths to four.All but one of the sick individuals were hospitalized.Listeria infection, or listeriosis, can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache and confusion. They typically appear within two weeks of consuming tainted food, according to FSIS.Health officials are continuing their investigation into the outbreak and the source of the contamination.More Information The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides additional information on listeriosis outbreaks and prevention.SOURCES: The New York Times, Sept. 27, 2025; U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service, public health alert, Sept. 25, 2025.What This Means For Customers with any of the products mentioned in the public health alert should either throw them away or return them to the store for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter