TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Dr. Aaron Block graduated medical school carrying a quarter-million dollars of medical debt and got hired as a family medicine doctor for a health network.But five years later, Block had become frustrated with what felt like a by-the-numbers approach to medicine.The average primary care visit in the United States lasts about seven minutes, and doctors have to cram a lot into that short time to hit quality metrics that improve their pay, he said.A patient would come in with an elbow they’d jammed and wind up talking about their blood pressure, or whether they’d been vaccinated, or if they were due for a colonoscopy or other cancer screening, Block said.“I’m graded if your blood pressure is controlled or not,” he said. “If I know if I don’t see you very often and I only have seven minutes, I have totally derailed your visit for your elbow pain because I’m more worried about getting your blood pressure under control, so I hit my metric and I get my quality pay.”Block decided to take the leap and go into practice for himself as a concierge family medicine doctor, alongside his husband John Waters, who is a nurse practitioner.Concierge medicine is one of a number of new care models that have emerged through the cracks that have formed because of America’s shortage of family medicine physicians and primary care doctors.The United States has a growing shortfall of physicians, with 40,400 to 70,600 additional family doctors, internal medicine physicians and pediatricians needed within the next decade or so to ensure care for every American.To help meet Americans’ demand for primary care, innovative strategies are being employed throughout the healthcare landscape:Traditional clinics are turning to telemedicine, physician assistants and nurse practitioners to help doctors see the thousands of patients that have flooded their rosters.Urgent care centers and retail clinics have sprung up to provide prompt care for people who can’t get in to see their family doctor — or who don’t have one.Direct primary care and concierge care clinics are appearing as an option for doctors frustrated with insurance red tape or wanting to spend more time focused on their patients. Block's clinic, The Cove Concierge Medicine in Castle Rock, Colorado, has been open two years now.“We’re a young practice and still very much growing,” Block said. “I think we are up to about 131 patients, which I am very proud of because we started with zero and without anyone knowing who I was.”The goal is to wind up with between 700 and 800 patients on his roster, Block said — a far cry from the 2,500 to 3,500 patients he and Waters would have been expected to juggle as part of an traditional health care system.“The nice thing is that we can determine when it’s time to slow down how many new patients we take,” he said. “Can our patients get in? Do they feel like they have easy access to us? Because I never want to lose that ability for patients to get in when they need to be seen.”.Clinic AdaptationEver needed to get in to see your doctor for a runny nose or queasy stomach, only to be steered to a nurse practitioner?Increasing the role of nurse practitioners (NP) and physician assistants (PA) in primary care clinics was one of the first tactics that primary care deployed to confront the doctor shortage.By sending milder cases of illness to a less-trained and lower-paid health professional, doctors could free more of their time to see patients with chronic health problems and more dire illnesses.Today, there are far more NPs and PAs — commonly known as advanced practice clinicians — than primary care doctors working in the United States, according to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis.There were an estimated 374,970 NPs and 29,433 PAs in primary care by 2024, outnumbering the nation’s 340,319 primary care doctors, a 2025 report from the center found.And while the report anticipates a nationwide shortage of more than 70,600 primary care docs by 2038, it also projects a surplus of 72,900 nurse practitioners and 6,600 physician assistants by that date.The nurse practitioner workforce grew at an average annual rate of 10% between 2016 and 2023, compared with under 9% for physician assistants and just 1% for doctors, according to a July 2026 report in the journal Health Affairs.This team-based approach has definitely improved patients’ access to care, said Dr. Shannon Dowler, a family physician in Marshall, North Carolina, and a board member of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).“I think the best care I have experienced personally as a patient and that I provide to my patients is team-based care,” Dowler said.However, some experts are concerned that the quality of care might be affected if doctors lean too heavily on NPs and PAs, who do not receive as much training as family physicians.“They do not have the same level of training and expertise,” said Dr. Jason Goldman, immediate past president of the American College of Physicians. “Only a physician should be the leader of the health care team, with appropriate support from nurse practitioners and PAs performing their role under appropriate supervision. They do not have the same level of training to be independent.”Evidence also has shown that NPs and PAs can actually drive up health care costs, by ordering more tests and making more referrals to outside specialists than family doctors would, Dowler said.Telemedicine is another way that traditional clinics have attempted to improve access to care, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dowler said.By 2024, 86% of primary care doctors offered telemedicine as an option for patients, as opposed to just 15% of all doctors in 2019, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.“The last decade has shown us an incredible increase in telemedicine, virtual health, messaging portals — the ability for patients to see their test results sometimes even before I get to see them,” Dowler said.But while telemedicine is extending access to patients, it’s also contributing to doctor burnout. Block can personally attest to that.“I was spending between an hour and a half to two hours every day on patient messages, which I was not being compensated for,” he recalled of his days working for a health care network.“I felt almost like I was being taken for granted or taken advantage of, because people were not willing to come in and see me,” Block said. “I should just take care of something through a quick message. Technology has changed the relationship between provider and patient.”Urgent Care And Retail MedicineIf you can’t get in to see your family doctor — or even their nurse practitioner — where do you turn next?SwiftCare, perhaps. Or CityMD, Fast Pace Health, GoHealth, WellStreet or NextCare.These urgent care centers — often called “doc-in-a-box” clinics — have proliferated across the United States to provide a care option for people in immediate need. Often located in strip malls, the centers usually take patients on a first-come, first-served basis.The number of U.S. urgent care clinics nearly doubled between 2016 and 2024, increasing from 9,000 to 15,000, according to the Urgent Care Association.About 3 out of 4 Americans (74%) have gone to an urgent care or retail medicine clinic, according to results from a Harris Poll/HealthDay survey. Of those, nearly 9 in 10 (89%) said they were satisfied with their treatment, with more than 2 in 5 (43%) strongly agreeing that they were satisfied.These urgent care clinics are serving a valuable need, said Dr. Jennifer Brull, former board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians.“Urgent care absolutely has its place,” she said. “If you fall down or you think you have the flu, can you get the care you need at an urgent care? Of course you can, and that’s an important component of the healthcare system.”But there are downsides with urgent care compared to getting to see your family doctor, experts said.For one thing, dropping in to urgent care only when you’re sick means doctors are less likely to detect conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure or elevated blood sugar that could one day contribute to a chronic illness like heart disease or diabetes, said Dr. Jane Zhu, an associate professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.“I know a lot of people who are using urgent care for chronic health conditions because of access issues,” Zhu said. “But urgent care doesn’t help as much with following conditions over time. It requires continuity and constant monitoring over time to create good results for these patients, and that’s what urgent care doesn’t necessarily provide.”Dowler said she sends friends and family to urgent care when they can’t see their primary care doctor, but “the downside of these environments is that oftentimes we don’t get the records” of these visits.“I’ll have a patient that might have been seen two or three times in an urgent care setting, and I don’t ever know that it’s happened,” she said. “So when I see them back in the office, there are all sorts of things me or my team could have intervened on, but we didn’t know what was going on.”Retail clinics also provide another easy means of seeing a doctor when you’re sick or injured. These small walk-in sites are located inside pharmacies and stores like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Target and grocery chains.However, retail clinics have not been blossoming as urgent care centers have.The number of these clinics fell by 33% between 2023 and 2026, dropping from a peak of 1,750 clinics down to 1,166, according to a report in The Journal of Urgent Care Medicine.“The contraction began when CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart announced closures and has continued with no offsetting growth from any of the other retail clinic operators,” the report said.CVS’ MinuteClinics and Kroger’s The Little Clinics together now account for 84% of all retail clinics in the United States, and those have declined in recent years.Other companies, like Target, have brought in health care networks like Kaiser Permanente to run their retail clinics.Direct Primary Care And Concierge CareDoctors frustrated with insurance paperwork have increasingly been breaking free from healthcare systems to form their own direct primary care clinics.Direct primary care clinics do not work with insurance at all, typically. Instead, they charge patients a flat monthly membership fee.“Anyone, whether they have insurance or do not have insurance, can access primary care with a monthly fee,” Brull said. “And those fees are generally not very high.”Monthly membership fees typically range from $50 to $100 per adult, but can be more for couples or families, according to the AAFP.Direct primary care clinics typically serve fewer patients, so in turn doctors get to spend more time with their patients.Family doctors also save time spent wrangling insurance claims and requests, which they can dedicate to their patients.“A traditional family medicine physician who’s seeing people in an insurance model often will have about 1,200 to 1,500 patients on their panel,” Brull said. “A direct primary care physician might have closer to 500 patients.”However, patients at direct primary care clinics are often encouraged to maintain their health insurance if they have it, as they’ll need the coverage if they develop a serious illness that requires extensive lab tests, expensive medicines or a procedure at a hospital.Concierge medicine offers a similar model of care, but aimed at more affluent people.Doctors like Block charge a monthly retainer fee — typically higher than direct primary care — to ensure easy access to health care for a smaller group of patients.“Concierge care has been around a lot longer than direct primary care,” Zhu said. “The key difference between those models is whether or not they accept insurance.”Concierge clinics differ from direct primary care in that they will work with and bill insurance companies, she said.But Block said he also will work outside insurance if he can save his patients some money.“I can actually get an MRI cheaper if I order it cash through some of the imaging locations that I work with,” he said. “The deductible is going to be more if I order it through insurance for my patient, by an order of $500 to $600. And I can usually get that MRI done in two or three days versus, if I have to wait for them to process insurance, we’re looking at upwards of two to three weeks.”Direct primary care and concierge care are expanding rapidly in the United States, according to research Zhu has done.The number of direct primary care and concierge practices grew by 83% between 2018 and 2023, and the number of doctors working for such clinics increased by 78%, said Zhu’s 2025 report in the journal Health Affairs.“I think the proponents of concierge and direct primary care models would tell you that it has benefits for patients and it certainly has benefits for clinicians who can’t deal with unstable reimbursement rates that don’t cover the cost of operating their practice,” Zhu said.These clinics also have started to resemble traditional practices in some ways, she found.For example, they’ve started to lean heavily on nurse practitioners and physician assistants, the same as traditional practices, the report found. The share of full-fledged doctors working at these practices declined from 67% to 60%, while the proportion of advanced practice clinicians increased.In addition, independently owned practices like Block’s have decreased from 84% to 60% of total direct primary care and concierge clinics, while the number of corporate-affiliated practices grew by nearly 600%, Zhu found.Unfortunately, the move to this model of care is unlikely to ease the physician shortage, since direct primary care and concierge care practices take on far fewer patients.“We don’t know what the net implications are for patients across the board, when an already constrained primary care workforce is taking on fewer patients and leaving those other patients to figure out where they’re going to get their next primary care visit,” Zhu said.For Block, the move to concierge care is largely about providing patients a better experience and practicing medicine the way he always wanted.“I have the time to sit down and really tackle their problems,” he said. “I have the time to be creative and helpful. Concierge medicine gives all of that power back into our hands.”“The trade-off is fewer patients and a smaller panel, but a higher quality of care,” Block added. More informationVisit Mass.gov for more information on places to get medical care when you are sick or injured.SOURCES: Dr. Aaron Block, family physician, The Cove Concierge Medicine in Castle Rock, Colorado; National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, 2025; Health Affairs, July 2026 and December 2025; Dr. Shannon Dowler, family physician, Marshall, North Carolina, and board member, American Academy of Family Physicians; Dr. Jason Goldman, immediate past president, American College of Physicians; National Center for Health Statistics, June 2026; Urgent Care Association; Dr. Jennifer Brull, former board chair, American Academy of Family Physicians; Dr. Jane Zhu, associate professor of medicine, Oregon Health & Science University; The Journal of Urgent Care Medicine, Aug. 31, 2026; American Academy of Family Physicians .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter