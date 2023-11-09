Man Maimed by Electric Shock Receives First-Ever Face Transplant That Includes New Eye

THURSDAY, Nov. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An Arkansas man maimed by a massive electrical shock to his face has successfully received the world’s first whole-eye and partial face transplant.

In a 21-hour surgery performed in May, a NYU Langone Health surgical team transplanted an entire left eye and the portion of a face from a single donor onto Aaron James, a 46-year-old military veteran from Arkansas who survived a work-related, high-voltage accident.

"I'm grateful beyond words for the donor and his family, who have given me a second chance at life during their own time of great difficulty,” James said in an NYU Langone news release. “I hope the family finds solace in knowing that part of the donor lives on with me."

“Our hope is that my story can serve as inspiration for those facing severe facial and ocular injuries,” James added.

It’s still unknown if James will regain sight in the left eye, but in the months following surgery it has shown remarkable signs of health, doctors say.

This includes restored blood flow to the retina, the area at the back of the eye that receives light and forwards images to the brain.

"The mere fact that we've accomplished the first successful whole-eye transplant with a face is a tremendous feat many have long thought was not possible," said Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, director of the Face Transplant Program at NYU Langone. "We've made one major step forward and have paved the way for the next chapter to restore vision."

This is the fifth face transplant performed under Rodriguez and the first known whole-eye transplant ever done, doctors said.