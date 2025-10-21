91,000 Pounds of Frozen Meals Recalled for Listeria Risk

Key TakeawaysOver 91,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos and wraps have been recalled due to Listeria riskThe products were distributed to food service companies nationwideNo illnesses have been reported.TUESDAY, Oct. 21, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More than 91,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos and wraps distributed to food service institutions nationwide have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.The recall affects prepackaged frozen meals produced by M.C.I. Foods in California between Sept. 17 and Oct. 14, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)."FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional refrigerators or freezers," the agency said. "Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away."The recall includes seven types of burritos and wraps sold under the El Mas Fino, Los Cabos and Midamar brands. Each contains a combination of egg, cheese, and meats such as beef, ham, sausage or turkey.There have been no confirmed cases of illness linked to the recalled items. The contamination was detected after the company found Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing of certain ingredients supplied by an outside source.FSIS said the products were distributed to foodservice institutions nationwide. While they may have been distributed to schools via commercial sales, the agency said they were not provided through the National School Lunch Program.Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, confusion and loss of balance.This is the latest in a string of Listeria-related recalls in recent months. Contamination concerns caused recalls of HelloFresh meal kits and precooked pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods, which was linked to several illnesses and at least four deaths nationwide.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Listeria.SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, Oct. 18, 2025.What This Means For YouFood service institutions should check their freezers for the recalled brands and avoid serving the affected meals. Folks with questions can contact M.C.I. Foods, Inc. at 888-345-5364..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter