General Health

AI Starts Writing Acne Prescriptions Without A Doctor’s Visit In One State

Utah is the first state to let an app diagnose acne and send prescriptions straight to pharmacies
acne cream
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Prescription Drugs
Skin Disorders
Skin Care
Acne
Artificial Intelligence
General Health
consumer news
dermatology
Breaking
Breaking News