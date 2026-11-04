AI Starts Writing Acne Prescriptions Without A Doctor’s Visit In One State

Key TakeawaysUtah is the first state to let an artificial intelligence app prescribe acne medicine without a doctor writing itPhysicians will review early prescriptions, but oversight shrinks to monthly spot-checks of at least 10% as the pilot growsThe American Medical Association warns AI shouldn’t practice medicine alone, as Utah approves more AI health pilots.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Utah has become the first state to let an artificial intelligence (AI) program prescribe medication without a doctor writing the prescription, starting with acne treatments.New York City-based Nolla Health began offering AI-generated prescriptions to Utah patients on Oct. 5, the Los Angeles Times reports. The pilot covers only eight topical acne medicines, not pills.Patients scan their face with Nolla’s app and fill in their medical history. The software studies their skin, rates how oily it is and scores the acne from clear to severe. It then weighs that score against the patient’s health details, picks a treatment and sends the prescription to a pharmacy.Normally, only doctors, some nurse practitioners and physician assistants can prescribe drugs. Utah set aside its law requiring a licensed prescriber for this pilot. Each prescription will still carry a clinician’s name, even though no person writes it, Nolla CEO Luis Wenus told the LA Times.Doctors will check the AI’s work in stages. A physician will review prescriptions for the first 100 patients before they go out. For the next 400 patients, the AI will send out prescriptions on its own, and a physician will review them weekly afterward. After that, a physician will spot-check at least 10% of prescriptions once a month.Wenus argued that acne creams and gels carry little risk. The most likely side effects are redness, dryness or peeling, and some of the drugs are already sold over the counter.“The possible adverse reactions are just much, much lower risk than many other drugs,” he said.The company is pitching the app as a cheaper option. The pilot program in Utah costs about $5 a month for the app, and custom-mixed (compounded) medicines run about $50 a month. A typical dermatologist visit costs $150 to $300.Dr. John Whyte, CEO of the American Medical Association, said AI tools can help but shouldn’t practice medicine on their own.“If they are, then they need to be held to very high standards, just as humans are,” Whyte told the LA Times. “And I don’t think they can meet that burden.”Utah’s Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy also approved pilots from two other companies, Healthcare Dive reports.August AI would use AI to refill medicines for people with long-term health conditions. Expect Fitness would offer virtual pelvic floor therapy for women with urinary incontinence, pelvic pain or pelvic floor problems after childbirth. Both need written approval from regulators before reducing human oversight.Utah drew criticism earlier for letting a company called Doctronic use AI to renew prescriptions doctors had already written. The Utah Medical Licensing Board protested that it wasn’t consulted and warned the pilot put residents at risk. The state kept the program but dropped two drugs from its list.Nolla was the first company to meet with the licensing board before getting the green light, the LA Times reported. As a result, a physician chosen by the board will oversee prescription reviews.The pilot runs for one year and could be renewed for two more.More informationVisit the U.S. National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases for more information about acne.SOURCES: Los Angeles Times, Oct. 5, 2026; Healthcare Dive, Oct. 6, 2026.What This Means For YouAI that prescribes without a doctor is starting with low-risk acne creams, but companies hope to expand. Those offered AI-based care should ask whether a clinician reviews the treatment and how to reach one if something goes wrong..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter