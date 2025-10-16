Ben’s Original Recalls Rice After Stones Found in Packages

Key TakeawaysBen’s Original recalled several rice products after small stones were foundThe recall covers pouches with August 2026 best-by datesNo injuries have been reported, but consumers should check batch codes and avoid eating affected pouches.THURSDAY, Oct. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Consumers are being warned to check their kitchen shelves for certain Ben’s Original Ready Rice products that may contain small stones.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced earlier this week that the company is recalling several batches of its microwaveable rice products.Officials said the stones are naturally occurring and come from the rice farms, but if eaten, they could injure your mouth or digestive tract.No illnesses or injuries have been reported so far.The recall affects select pouches with best-by dates of August 2026, including:Ben's Original Ready Rice Long Grain White RiceBatch codes: 533ELGRV22, 534ALGRV22Ben's Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown RiceBatch codes: 534AMGRV22, 534BMGRV22, 534DMGRV22Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild RiceBatch codes: 533BMGRV22, 533CLGRV22, 533CMGRV22The products were sold at HEB, Target, United Markets, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly and other major retailers.Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled rice.More informationItems can be returned for a full refund, or customers can contact Ben’s Original Consumer Care at 800-548-6253 for more information.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oct. 14, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you bought Ben’s Original Ready Rice, check the batch codes before eating. Even small stones can cause injury, so return or throw out affected packages..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter