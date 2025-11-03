Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Cancer Risk

Key TakeawaysMore than 580,000 bottles of prazosin capsules were recalled due to possible contaminationThe recall is due to the presence of nitrosamine impurities, classified as potential carcinogensPrazosin is a blood pressure drug sometimes prescribed for other conditions as well.MONDAY, Nov. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled over half a million bottles of a widely prescribed blood pressure medication, prazosin hydrochloride, because of concerns about a potentially cancer-causing chemical.New Jersey-based Teva Pharmaceuticals and drug distributor Amerisource Health Services initiated the voluntary recall for more than 580,000 bottles of the capsule drug, CBS News reported.The prazosin capsules may contain nitrosamine impurities in the medication.Nitrosamines are a group of chemicals that, at high levels or over long periods of exposure, are considered potentially cancer-causing in humans.The FDA said these chemicals can form due to a chemical reaction during the drug's manufacturing process or leaching from packaging.The recall affects 1 mg, 2 mg and 5 mg doses of prazosin distributed by Teva Pharmaceuticals and 5 mg doses distributed by Amerisource Health Services.The pills were distributed nationwide within the United States only, according to the FDA.Prazosin is primarily used to treat hypertension by relaxing blood vessels, which improves blood flow. Beyond treating high blood pressure, the medication may be prescribed for other off-label uses.The FDA classified the recall as a Class II risk, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or that the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.Patients taking these prazosin capsules should contact their doctor or pharmacist for guidance as suddenly stopping blood pressure medication can pose a serious health risk.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides information on drug recalls and classifications.SOURCES: CBS News, Oct. 31, 2025; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oct. 2025, Aug. 2025.What This Means For YouPatients taking prazosin should contact their doctor or pharmacist immediately to check if their specific prescription bottle is part of the recalled lots and to discuss safer alternative treatments..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter