CDC May Get New Leader as Officials Consider Erica Schwartz

Key TakeawaysDr. Erica Schwartz is being considered to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionNo final decision has been madeSchwartz holds degrees in engineering, medicine, public health and law.THURSDAY, April 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal health officials are considering Dr. Erica Schwartz to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to people familiar with the discussions.The decision is not yet final and would still need approval from President Donald Trump. It’s also not clear whether the administration will move forward with Schwartz or consider other candidates.Schwartz was recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).A White House spokesperson, however, told NBC News that, “any reporting about personnel decisions, unless officially announced by the White House, should be considered baseless speculation.”The CDC has been without a permanent director since August, following numerous leadership changes.An earlier nominee, Dr. Dave Weldon, a former U.S. representative from Florida, was withdrawn in March 2025 amid concerns about Senate confirmation. Another official, scientist Susan Monarez, temporarily led the agency before being fired after disagreements over vaccines.More recently, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has overseen the CDC while also leading the National Institutes of Health. He replaced Jim O’Neill, who served as the CDC acting director for several months, NBC News reported.Schwartz previously served as deputy surgeon general during Trump’s first term and has more than 20 years of service across the U.S. Navy, Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and U.S. Coast Guard. She holds degrees in engineering, medicine, public health and law, NBC News reported.If chosen, Schwartz would take over at a time of ongoing tension.Last month, a federal judge blocked several changes to the childhood vaccination schedule made under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The ruling also paused decisions by the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.More informationYou can browse current CDC leadership on the agency's website.SOURCE: NBC News, April 15, 2026.What This Means For YouIt's not yet determined who will lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter