Costco Recalls Ahi Tuna Poke in 30+ States Over Listeria Risk

Key TakeawaysMore than 3,300 pounds of Kirkland Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke have been recalledThe recall is due to possible listeria contamination from green onionsNo illnesses have been reported.TUESDAY, Sept. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Costco has recalled more than 3,000 pounds of its Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke after testing found a risk of listeria contamination.The recalled product, supplied by Annasea Foods Group, was sold in the deli section of Costco stores in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Sept. 20.No illnesses have been reported so far, but officials warn the product should not be eaten.This recall was initiated after a supplier received a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes in green onions. They were used "only in Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke on 9/17/2025," the FDA notice said.Annasea Foods Group is working with the supplier to identify the root cause, it added.Recall details:Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke (item #17193)Packaging: Clear plastic clamshell container with the Kirkland Signature labelPack date: Sept. 18, 2025Sell-by date: Sept. 22, 2025Amount recalled: About 3,315 poundsCustomers who purchased the product should throw it away or return it to Costco for a full refund.Questions can be directed to Annasea Foods Group at 425-558-7809 (Weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT) or by email at info@annasea.com.Listeria is a harmful bacteria that can cause an infection called listeriosis. Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and more.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on listeria.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sept. 20, 2025.What This Means For YouCustomers who bought Kirkland Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke should not eat it. It should be thrown away or returned to Costco for a refund.