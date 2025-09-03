DermaRite Expands Recall of Creams and Sanitizers Over Infection Risk

Key TakeawaysDermaRite has expanded its recall to include more productsThe products may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause serious infectionsPeople with weakened immune systems face the highest risk.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — DermaRite Industries has expanded a voluntary recall of several over-the-counter creams, soaps and sanitizers that may be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex, a type of bacteria that can cause serious infections.The recall, first announced July 16, now includes additional products and lot numbers sold nationwide and in Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Health officials warn that people with weakened immune systems face the greatest risk.In rare cases, the bacteria can cause severe infections that may lead to life-threatening sepsis. For healthy people, using the products may only cause minor skin infections, but health officials urge caution.The expanded recall covers a range of products, including:4-N-1 no-rinse wash creamDermaCerin moisturizing creamDermaFungal anti-fungal creamDermaKleen antiseptic lotion soapDermaMed skin protectant for poison ivy and other rashesDermaSarra anti-itch creamGel Rite instant hand sanitizerHand E Foam foaming hand sanitizerKleenFoam antimicrobial foam soapLantiseptic skin protectant for cuts and scrapesPeriGiene antiseptic cleanserPeriGuard skin protectant for incontinence-related rashesRenew creams for diaper rash and skin repairUltraSure antiperspirant and deodorantDermaRite has contacted distributors and customers and instructed them to destroy all affected products, the FDA said.Consumers with questions can call DermaRite directly at 888-943-5190 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) or email dermarite5186@sedgwick.com.Anyone who develops symptoms after using these products should contact their health care provider right away.More informationA full list of affected products and lots is available on DermaRite.com.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, Aug. 28, 2025.What This Means For YouConsumers should check their cabinets and health care supplies for affected DermaRite products and stop using them immediately if they're on the recall list..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter