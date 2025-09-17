DermaRite Widens Recall to 32 Products Over Bacteria Risk

Key Takeaways32 DermaRite products are being recalled for possible bacteria contaminationThe bacteria can cause severe infectionsAffected items include soaps, sanitizers, lotions and wound cleansers.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) — DermaRite Industries has widened its earlier recall of hand soaps to include 32 personal care products that could be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria, health officials report.The New Jersey-based company said the recalled items include body washes, lotions, soaps, shampoos, sanitizers and wound cleansers sold nationwide and in Puerto Rico. The products are often used in hospitals and nursing homes, but some are also sold by other retailers.The bacteria in question, Burkholderia cepacia complex, can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections in people with weakened immune systems or those caring for them, according to the company. Even generally healthy people could develop infections if they have cuts or skin lesions.The voluntary recall does not affect DermaRite’s nutritional products, the company said.Customers should stop using the recalled products immediately and return them.More informationDermaRite has the full list of recalled products.SOURCE: OregonLive, Sept. 11, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you have DermaRite personal care products at home, check the FDA’s recall list. Stop using any recalled items immediately and return them for a refund to avoid possible infection risks..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter