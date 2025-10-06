Dog Treats Recalled Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk to Pets

Key TakeawaysFour lots of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites were recalled due to Salmonella contaminationThe treats were sold in Wisconsin and distributed from Minnesota after Sept. 23Salmonella can sicken both pets and people.MONDAY, Oct. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A Michigan pet treat company is recalling some bags of dog chews after they were found to be contaminated with Salmonella, which can sicken both pets and people.Best Buy Bones, Inc., based in Mount Morris, announced it is recalling four lots of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites (one-pound bags) with an expiration date of September 2027. The treats may be contaminated, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.The affected products were sold through retail stores in Wisconsin and distributed out of Minnesota after Sept. 23.Salmonella can cause serious illness in both animals and humans. People handling contaminated pet treats may still become infected, especially if they don't wash their hands or the surfaces around them after contact.Healthy adults infected with Salmonella may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), stomach cramps and fever, the FDA said. In rare cases, the bacteria can lead to more severe infections, including joint pain, eye irritation, urinary issues or heart infections. Anyone with symptoms should contact a doctor.Infected dogs may show signs such as lethargy, fever, vomiting, loss of appetite or diarrhea. Some may appear healthy but still spread the bacteria to other animals or people. Pet owners who notice these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.The recalled products include Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites:UPC 739598900750Sold in 16-ounce resealable plastic bagsBest by date: September 2027 (on the bottom tag)Lot numbers: 19379, 19380, 19381, 19382No illnesses in pets or people have been reported so far.The issue was discovered after FDA testing on Sept. 11. Best Buy Bones has halted production and distribution while officials investigate, the FDA said.Consumers who purchased the recalled treats should not feed them to pets. They should return the product to the store or dispose of it safely so animals and children can’t access it.Pet owners should wash hands, bowls and food storage containers thoroughly.For questions, folks can contact the company at 810-687-2106 (Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET).More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on salmonella.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, Oct. 3, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you purchased these dog treats, stop using them right away and return or throw them away. Wash all surfaces and pet bowls that may have come into contact with the product..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter