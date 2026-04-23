Federal Officials To Ease Restrictions on Medical Marijuana

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Justice Department plans to move some marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule IIIThe change applies to federally-approved and state-licensed marijuanaOfficials say the shift could support more research and treatment options.THURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal officials plan to move certain marijuana products into a less restrictive drug category, a move that could expand medical research and access.Todd Blanche, acting attorney general, said in a social media post that he signed an executive order to reschedule U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved marijuana as well as marijuana that is legal at the state level.Under the plan, these products would move from Schedule I to Schedule III, NBC News reported today.Schedule I drugs, which include heroin, LSD and ecstasy, are considered to pose the highest risk and are subject to the strictest rules, NBC News said.Schedule III drugs are defined as those "with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."Blanche also said he has ordered an “expedited hearing” to move forward with fully rescheduling marijuana.The actions follow a recent executive order from President Donald Trump to ease restrictions on marijuana and increase medical research.More informationThe United States Drug Enforcement Administration has more on drug scheduling.SOURCE: NBC News, April 23, 2026 .What This Means For YouEasing federal rules on marijuana could lead to more research and wider access to medical treatments..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter