Filmmaker David Lynch Has Emphysema

TUESDAY, Aug. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- David Lynch, who transformed television and film with series such as "Twin Peaks" and movies like "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive," announced Monday that he is battling the lung disease emphysema.

Lynch, 78 and a former long-time smoker, first spoke about his illness in an article for Sight and Sound, a magazine from the British Film Institute. Although emphysema is limiting his mobility, Lynch said that he could continue directing, just remotely.

He confirmed his diagnosis on a social media post.

"Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking," Lynch said. "I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco -- the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them -- but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema."

He added that he quit smoking two years ago. "Recently, I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema," Lynch said. "I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire."

According to the American Lung Association, over 3 million Americans are living with emphysema.

"Emphysema causes damage to the lung tissue and alveoli or tiny air sacs. Over time, this damage causes the tiny air sacs to break and create one big air pocket instead of small ones," the ALA explained. "When the air sacs break, the big air pockets trap stale air in the damaged tissue and this stops oxygen from easily moving into your blood stream. This makes it harder for you to breathe and keep your body properly oxygenated."

The illness, which is linked to smoking as well as air pollution, can take years to develop. The first signs are excess mucus, shortness of breath and chest tightness.

Lynch was right to quit smoking: The ALA lists smoking cessation as a leading form of treatment. There is no cure for emphysema, but certain medications can help ease symptoms. If the illness worsens, supplemental oxygen may be needed.

Lynch came to public prominence in 1990 with the eerily off-kilter serial drama "Twin Peaks." He's also been nominated three times for Oscars: For "The Elephant Man," "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive."

SOURCE: New York Times