Foster Farms Corn Dogs Recalled After At Least Five Injuries Reported

Key TakeawaysFoster Farms recalled 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dogs after wood was found in the batterAt least five injuries have been reported; consumers should not eat the affected productsLook for establishment number “P-6137B” on the package to identify recalled items.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Foster Poultry Farms is recalling more than 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dogs after wood fragments were found in the batter, causing injuries.The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the Livingston, California–based company received multiple complaints from consumers who discovered wood in the products. At least five people have been injured, the agency noted.The recalled corn dogs were produced between July 30, 2024, and Aug. 4, 2025, and sold under several brand names, including: Chicken Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Chicken Frankfurters on a Stick and Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter.All affected products bear the establishment number “P-6137B,” which can be found inside the USDA inspection mark or printed elsewhere on the package, The Associated Press reported.Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled items. They should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase, FSIS said.The contamination was discovered after numerous customers filed complaints.The recall follows one a week earlier of 58 million pounds of corn dogs and other sausage-on-a-stick products made by Texas-based Hillshire Brands, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods.Foreign materials like wood, metal or plastic are among the most common reasons for food recalls in the United States, research shows. Even small fragments can pose health risks, such as mouth or throat injuries.More informationThe full list of product names and labels can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.SOURCES: The Associated Press, Oct. 5, 2025; U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), recall notice, Oct. 3, 2025.What This Means For YouCheck any Foster Farms chicken corn dogs in your freezer for establishment number “P-6137B.” If found, do not eat them and return or throw out the product to avoid injury..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter